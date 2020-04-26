A Secret Recovered

—email—

Dear Frank,

Post Secret has long been part of waking up morning.

About 11-12 years ago, I will never forget opening the page and at the top Was not a postcard, but a video. You captioned it something like “a haunting submission”.

Immediately, I recognized the voice. It was one of my best friends. I didn’t know this specific secret, but I knew many others and I knew the story behind this secret.

It took me about a year before I revealed that I saw it and knew it was him. We talked about it, and how he made it and submitted it.

Anyways. is his 53rd birthday. He died by suicide in august of 2015.

I just want to hear his voice. He was a rock to me. I sometimes feel a bit untethered with him gone. I have looked all over the PS sites and pages to find it on my own.

If you could share it again… it would mean so much!