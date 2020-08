This online interactive presentation was so fun (thanks to Saba the ‘secret dog’ and my daughter), that we are doing it again this Saturday, September 5th.

We are doubling the spaces but act fast, they fill-up quick. We will be exploring Pandemic Secrets and I’ll share a behind-the-scenes view of the Sunday Secret curation. Expect a surprise. Tickets available here starting Monday at noon (Pacific Time).

[TICKETS] (this link will go live Monday at noon (Pacific Time).