Thanks to all thoe who participated with our “PostSecret Saturday Night Zooms” in September. We raised thousands of dollars for suicide prevention, had some fun exploring our secrets, sponsored training for dozens of new crisis-line volunteers, and had some inspiring $100 Give-Aways that celebrated creative kindness.

In total the PostSecret community has contributed $1,128,125.00 to Hopeline, The Kristin Brooks Hope Center, and IMAlive over the years.

Thank You!