Dear Frank and PostSecret Community,



I was so happy to be part of PostSecret’s $100 Give Away. I used the money to buy Aveeno lotion and hand renewal gloves for all of the elementary school teachers at my daughter’s small school.



They have been working so hard and sanitizing everything and everyone all the time, so I thought I’d give them a hand! (Or at least help theirs to feel renewed).

My daughter helped me decorate the anonymous thank-you notes too. It’s never too early to get kids involved in encouraging others and appreciating those around us… Thank you!