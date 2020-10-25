Sunday Secrets

—email—



Remember when people would post their phone numbers on the PostSecret MySpace page so people in the PostSecret Community could text secrets to each other? I was nervous to post my number because I was going through a very hard time. I was self-hating, battling bulimia and suicidal.

I wanted so bad to share those things with someone so I did post my number. Someone texted me back and I told him about my life. He listened and encouraged me. If not for him, I can honestly say I would not be here today. He saved my life.

I lived in Maine and he lived in North Carolina. Long story short, we dated for a couple years. I moved to NC. We are now happily engaged and want to have children. Because of PostSecret I met the most amazing, loving and caring person I have ever met. I still get butterflies thinking about how we met.

Frank, your movement connected two people. These two people are going to get married and I just want to let you know the difference PostSecret makes in people’s lives. Especially mine.

Teach yourself to orgasm silently. This will come in handy. I promise.

(from a 40-year-old woman)