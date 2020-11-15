November 15, 2020November 15, 2020 Sunday Secrets [email]The exit in the picture is my exit, too, and, while I don’t have any profound words of support, I hope that my neighbor has found some peace and happiness since they posted their secret. [email]The Liberty Corner/Bernardsville exit is one exit away from mine and I’ve often had the same thought as the sender. There’s a lot of us struggling. While I wish I could offer more sage advice than hang in there – I hope the sender knows s/he is not alone in feeling that way. [on back]This recipe has been a family secret for 100 years. It’s a great pie, and deserves to be shared. My petty vindictive aunts don’t deserve to keep it to themselves. I love and miss you, Grandma! Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)