Petty Aunt Pie

[email]
Hi Frank,
Since Sunday afternoon I’ve been playing with the Petty Aunt Pie. I made two versions then yesterday, distributed pieces around town as I did some errands. Some went to friends, others I gave to complete strangers, including a guy holding a sign that said “hungry and homeless.”  Next time I’ll carry some forks with me.
Read the full story on the NBC website:
https://www.today.com/food/we-made-apple-cream-pie-going-viral-reddit-today-t199386
[on back]
This recipe has been a family secret for 100 years. It’s a great pie, and deserves to be shared. My petty vindictive aunts don’t deserve to keep it to themselves. I love and miss you, Grandma!

Leave a Reply