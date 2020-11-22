November 22, 2020 Petty Aunt Pie [email]Hi Frank,Since Sunday afternoon I’ve been playing with the Petty Aunt Pie. I made two versions then yesterday, distributed pieces around town as I did some errands. Some went to friends, others I gave to complete strangers, including a guy holding a sign that said “hungry and homeless.” Next time I’ll carry some forks with me. Read the full story on the NBC website:https://www.today.com/food/we-made-apple-cream-pie-going-viral-reddit-today-t199386 [on back]This recipe has been a family secret for 100 years. It’s a great pie, and deserves to be shared. My petty vindictive aunts don’t deserve to keep it to themselves. I love and miss you, Grandma! Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)