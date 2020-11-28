Message in a Bottle



I’m at a Barnes and Noble in Texas reading PostSecret books. I’ve always wanted to find a secret in a book, but never have, until now.





It was a sad secret tucked in the page with other secrets about fathers. My heart breaks because today would have been my older brothers 37th birthday. PostSecret helps me remember I’m not the only one with sadness or pain.

This secret though hit another spot. It helped remind me to be kind to each human being. I don’t know if that secret was left by the boy who put the book down just before I grabbed it, or someone from weeks ago. But just as people don’t know my pain and sadness today because I wear a smile, I too do not know their pains.

I’m taking the secret. I’m going to keep it in my purse to remind me of this day. I am not alone. Thanks for leaving that secret.



Found this in the library’s copy of A Lifetime of Secrets. I was shocked, because it’s my secret too.



—email—

The top postcard of the not making it to my 30th birthday is my secret that I left in a PostSecret book over a year ago. One of my best friends saw it on PostSecret and asked if it was mine. Then she said, “I don’t want to do my 30’s without you. I hope you make it.” I can say to you that while some days I want nothing more than to give up, now I experience days where I am ready for everything life has to offer me. I never, ever thought days like this would return for me. But they are here and I am glad I am alive to experience them.