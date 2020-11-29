Sunday Secrets

Dear Frank,

I asked my partner to marry me while we were making the Petty Aunt Pie for Thanksgiving. (She said YES!). Our Thanksgiving this year was small, just the two of us, but it was the happiest Thanksgiving of my life so far. Thank you so much for choosing this recipe to post. It was our first time making an apple pie, and it was so delicious. Please pass along my sincerest thank you to the Petty Aunt Pie recipe sharer. Five out of five stars!

-Madison

Hey Frank!



You couldn’t have had better timing. Or maybe it’s just the universe. I wrote the “The worst kind of lonely is the one you feel when you’re actually with someone.” Last time you posted it (in July on fb) I had recently broken up with the guy who made me feel that way. At that time in the summer I felt alone and even had thoughts to get back into that relationship. Seeing the secret then I was taken aback, feeling as if I had my own words consoling me and it affirmed my decision for leaving the toxic relationship. Reminding me that I never wanted to feel that way again.



As the months went on, I just kept thinking that there was no possible way I’d meet someone who wouldn’t make me feel like that. Well yesterday, I saw the secret again and this time, my reaction to seeing those words was like being able to tell the younger version of myself that it is possible to be with someone who doesn’t make me feel that way. I met someone very special about a month ago and today, he asked me to be his girlfriend. I had doubts, but it’s possible to find someone who treats you the way you’re truly supposed to be treated.



Thank you for sharing my secret Frank, deep down I was fearful about confronting my true feelings and I guess I really needed to see my own secret staring me in the face to truly start creating change in my life. I’m so glad I mailed it in, because it led me to be able to accept and love myself, but it also led me to my person.