IMAlive Rescue on the PostSecret App



Shortly after the first Postsecret app was released, a million+ secrets were shared, and one life was saved, heroically, by Heather Stanton and a virtual community of strangers.



All social media apps have a secret you may not know, they all have moderators who screen every post. Facebook, for example, has over 30,000 contractors reviewing every word and image shared on their platform.

Heather Stanton was one of the moderators reviewing secrets on the PostSecret app. She was the first to see the series of anonymous confessions from the young woman who was describing how she would kill herself.

When she saw the troubling messages, all she knew was that they had originated in Wisconsin. She immediately contacted her fiancé and showed him an image that had prescription pills in the background and the words, “end it all”.

As they frantically tried to located where the sender might be, they noticed dozens of messages of hope directed to the woman coming from PostSecret app users all around the world.

Heather reached out to IMAlive and the PostSecret community for help finding the girl before it was too late. In the images, they noticed the word, “Higgins”, a specific color of floor tile, and the color of the drapes.

Together they deduced that the sender was in a large school dormitory named “Higgins”. They called the school and reached emergency services who explained that they needed to know the room number, or area, before they could send help.

Heather carefully went back over the images. Working with someone who had lived in the “Higgins” dorms, they used the shadow cast by a grape soga bottle to identify what part of the building to send the wellness check to.

Heather said, As the minutes passed, it felt surreal waiting along with all the others who had played a role to find out if she would be okay.

The shadow cast by the bottle had been the key that allowed the emergency team to eventually find her room. When they knocked on her door there was no answer. They knocked again, nothing. They broke down her door and found her unconscious on the floor. They rushed her to the nearest hospital where they pumped her stomach and she regained consciousness. Her life was saved that night by a group of people as far away as Australia. None of them knew her – but they all cared.

Heather reflected, It made me feel proud of the work each person did who contributed just what was needed. I hope the person was able to continue to fight, and take one day at a time. It would be interesting to know the rest of the story.

Reese Butler the founder of IMAlive said, Imagine all the people who came together for this person they had never met. How someone on the team recognized the features and styles in the dorm room because she had lived in the building. How they used every clue they had to get her help just in time. It was quite a miracle.

If you, or someone you know, is thinking about hurting themselves. There is hope and help 24/7. Call 1-800-442-HOPE (4673) or visit IMAlive.org

Because of the holiday season and pandemic the demands on IMAlive have never been greater. A $25 donation sponsors 25 chats. A $250 donation sponsors a certified hotline/textline volunteer. (For a limited time, I will personally match donations dollar for dollar so together we can save twice as many lives.) Learn More & Donate Here

So excited to see that we have nearly raised $10,000 this morning.

Thanks for your contribution Linda, I have matched it, FW.

Special thanks to Tellinga.com for helping us tell this story with handcrafted illustrations.