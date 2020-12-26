$25K Raised for IMAlive, Thanks!

20 years ago at age 15, I ran away, over 3000 miles to California because I knew I would kill myself otherwise. I lived on the street, slept on the beach, did so many drugs. It was such a scary experience that saved my life, I struggled with depression, cutting and suicidal thoughts well into my 30s. I have 4 kids now and the most amazing husband. I often think about what a difference knowing others felt like me 20 years ago might have made but I break down with happiness every time I hear what a difference postsecret makes.

I never thought that I would have to call. Or that I would. But it was that day. I didn’t care. I was going to end it for real. Off the bridge, or in front of a car, although I didn’t want to hurt anyone else. In the cold light of day even. But I thought I would just call, as a last last resort, even though I was so angry. So sure I didn’t belong anywhere and that no one cared or would care. I’d be doing them all a favor. But I called, and a very nice young woman spoke to me as long as I let her. I was so angry and probably hard on her, but she was so patient and never touched back at me. Truthfully I don’t recall all that was said, I just remember feeling everything so strongly that I could not manage – and talking with her made it just bearable enough to walk back to my hotel room. And sob. And go home. I didn’t know I had severe PTSD. I got help and have a wonderful life to envy. It took awhile of course, and there’s lots to unpack still. But this patient woman who I am certain felt she did not do her job that day with me – well I just want her to know that she did. She really, really did. All I want to do now is help people who helped me.

(Thank you for your story, for your donation to IMAlive, and for the courage to move through your hurt to help others. -Frank)

Special thanks to Tellinga.com for helping us tell this story with handcrafted illustrations.

Because of the holiday season and pandemic the demands on IMAlive have never been greater. A $25 donation sponsors 25 chats. A $250 donation sponsors a certified hotline/tex-tline volunteer. (For a limited time, I will personally match donations dollar for dollar so together we can save twice as many lives.) Learn More & Donate Here

We did it!

Over $20,000 for the crisis hotline.

The world has never needed it more. (We saved lives today.)

And just look at some of the comments shared. . .

