Dear Frank,

One Sunday this past November (2020), there was a secret posted on the website about someone making a “reasons to stay alive” journal. I saw that the week that my depression got so bad again I was suicidal. I saw that secret and decided to make a “reasons to stay alive” journal for myself, and had all of my close friends write me messages in it for me to read when I’m struggling.I want to say THANK YOU and YOU’RE NOT ALONE to whoever’s secret that was! And thank you for posting it Frank.❤️

Sincerely J,

I’m not gonna give up.

Dear J,

I’m so glad you wrote.

I’m excited to share your soulful story on the blog tomorrow – I know your message will be an inspiration.

Thanks for your courage and I’m so glad you are on the planet tonight!!

I’m not going to give up with you.

-Frank

PS: Here are 3 reasons from me: laughing so hard it hurts, feeling better after a hangover, hoping there’s still time.





(from the PostSecret Community, I’ll post more when I’m up tomorrow.)

Sunsets. Cuddles with my dog. The feeling of driving with the window down while the perfect song is playing.

dogs. books. in-n-out.

a good cup of coffee, a good book before bed, and a smile from a stranger that I helped.

Banh mi, all the books I haven’t read, and watching pelicans

Kittens, puppies, and kids (baby goats).

The ocean; summer; football

Because I believe I can heal, I’ve overcome so much brokenness already, and someone has to feed all these damn cats.

The podcasts I’m listening to. The dogs I work with. My fiance.

Sunrises, sunsets, dogs.

A clear night sky where you can see the stars, the feeling in your stomach when you ride roller coasters, sitting on a park bench with a coffee and an oversized sweater on the first fall day.

popcorn, road trip playlists and nachos.

My daughter, my daughter, my daughter.

My best friend. Rainy autumn days. And the thought that it might get better. I wanna be here for it if it does (and honestly sometimes a tv show I wanna see the next season of – as dumb as that sounds)

God, friends that are like family, waking up after a long deserved nap.

My parents, the smell of the air when it snows, hot coffee

That feeling in the morning that anything is possible. Discovering new places and people. Singing.

music, the beach, and slight chances. 💚

I don’t have three. . . (reply on Instagram) . . . Start with one.

1. My dog, Maggot. 2. Orgasms. 3. Seeing people smile when when they look at their phone and have gotten a text from someone who they were hoping to hear from. Pure joy.❤️❤️

listening to jazz after a shower, cool cloud formations, the smiles you get after complimenting strangers.

My favorite foods, talking to my baby brother, feeling the sun on my face & breathing deeply.

Really good music I haven’t heard yet, surfing my playboat in summer, knowing those that love me will miss me if I wasn’t here anymore.

1. Knowing that my ex husband would then be raising our kids2. My beautiful wife and 2 children3. All the books I haven’t read yet!!

When I was in secondary school my friends wrote me a list of ‘reasons to be happy’ that I kept in the front of my file. I can’t remember many of them but I do remember how much that list meant to me and how many bad times it got me through.

Because of you J someone else is still alive and starting a journal. . .(reply on facebook). . . me.

This morning I woke up next to my amazing husband and we opened up Sunday Secrets (as we do every Sunday). We both paused and stared for a moment as we saw my secret that I had sent about my journal paired with an outpouring of people who connected with it. I’ve read every addition to the list and have been adding them to my list all morning. What’s in this journal has been my light in some dark spots, and I’ve spent the morning in between tears seeing how much it is helping other people too.