Secrets From Afar

Secrets have been mailed from all seven continents.

The postcards arrive in many languages, some unidentifiable.

The surprise from translated secrets is how similar they are to our own.

Some of these secrets have never been translated.

“I still haven’t found what I’m looking for…”

I like wondering what they mean, what they could mean.

How would you interpret these mysterious confessions?

One secret when translated read, “I’m mailing this card because I get the feeling that I could meet the person who will change my life on the way to the post office.“