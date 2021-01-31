PostSecret Virtual Event

Reclaiming Lives After Dark

Virtual PostSecret Event!

February 9, 2021 | 5:30 – 7 PM (Central) | Tickets & Details

(New option to buy a ticket for a front-line worker.)



100% of all ticket sales will go to the Centerstone CARES Fund.

The CARES (Client Assistance and Resources for Essential Supports) Fund provides immediate support to clients to help remove Social Determinants of Health, keeping the path open for optimal recovery.

——————————–

Over the holidays, CARES Funds where used to:

Help 58 children and parents. Each child received three gifts through the Christmas gift drive.

Aid a single mom with children ages 6, 7, and 10 who was in crisis due to a job loss.

Help a single mom with three daughters who just started her new job but now is on COVID quarantine due to exposure from work.

————————–

Last year, the CARES Fund distributed over $100,000 including: Emergency housing, School supplies, Gas cards to travel to job interviews and Personal hygiene products.