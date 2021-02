—email—

One good thing about COVID is I don’t have to go to weddings.

I sent my DNA to an ancestry site hoping my rapist, molesting uncle would be implicated in an unsolved sex crime and spend the rest of his life in prison.

I was groomed on omegle too. Still dealing with the effects 10 years later.

I just saw my own secret this morning. I already bought a card but haven’t gotten round to making and sending it.