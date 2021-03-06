Sunday Secrets

Trying to understand the meaning of these two postcards.

back

front

—email—

Almost three years ago I mailed in a secret about Fortnite.

When I saw that secret posted, my first instinct was to show my husband. He knew how much I loved reading postsecret and I was excited my secret actually got shared.

I wanted to follow up and say my husband did find out about that online relationship and I had to work through tough emotions to figure out why I had let it get so far. Luckily my husband was forgiving and supportive of me growing. I am in such a better place and feel like I would never go down that path again. We have a family together now and even though, like all marriages, we have our issues, I’m so glad we chose each other and continue to choose each other.

Just wanted to let people know if you’re currently making a mistake, you can turn it around. And it’s always best to analyze why you’re doing it and try to learn and grow.

-A