Sunday Secrets

The Pandemic lockdowns started a year ago.
On PostSecret social media (twitter, facebook, instagram)
I asked, How is your pandemic going in 3 words. . .
Eat, sleep, poop
Hate my Covid-hair
Almost died twice
Discovering what’s important
Boredom and biscuits
Send more weeeeeeed!
I got old.
Reprioritizing my life.
Walls closing In
Um, not well.
My typical life
So many dishes!
People are stupid
Divorce is imminent
New doors opened
Miss my grandchildren
Endless horror movies
Internally screaming more.
Thankful but tired.
I miss hugs.
I forgave myself
tragedies, gratitude, revelation
Rediscovering myself, finally
Scared of lockdown
Scared of normality
lonely but okay
Major vaccine envy.
Mental health shot
Lost 32 lbs
I got fat.
Ebria, sola, devastada.
I miss love
Adopted six kids.Yay
more antidepressants!
Gratitude. Healing. Hope.