Sunday Secrets

The Pandemic lockdowns started a year ago.

On PostSecret social media (twitter, facebook, instagram)

I asked, How is your pandemic going in 3 words. . .

Eat, sleep, poop

Hate my Covid-hair

Almost died twice

Discovering what’s important

Boredom and biscuits

Send more weeeeeeed!

I got old.

Reprioritizing my life.

Walls closing In

Um, not well.

My typical life

So many dishes!

People are stupid

Divorce is imminent

New doors opened

Miss my grandchildren

Endless horror movies

Internally screaming more.

Thankful but tired.

I miss hugs.

I forgave myself

tragedies, gratitude, revelation

Rediscovering myself, finally

Scared of lockdown

Scared of normality

lonely but okay

Major vaccine envy.

Mental health shot

Lost 32 lbs

I got fat.

Ebria, sola, devastada.

I miss love

Adopted six kids.Yay

more antidepressants!

Gratitude. Healing. Hope.