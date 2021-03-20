Sunday Secrets

Hi Frank



I bought my first PostSecret book when I was in Manchester attending a wedding in August 2014. I cannot tell you how excited I was to finally own one of the books, and how ecstatic I was to flick through the pages and find a slip of paper left inside by a stranger. It read, “It was a hard decision but it was also the best one I ever made, I’m happy again!” with “Be happy” written on the back.



Though it’s a relatively simple statement to read (and I’m sure a lot of people who read it might find a way to relate it to their own lives), it really stuck with me. I knew exactly what it meant for me, and what decision I needed to build up the courage to make.



At the time, I was in a very unhappy relationship. My ex had serious anger issues and, though he never physically harmed me, he was unpredictable and would often punch/break things in a rage. He was an incredibly difficult person to be with. I read that slip of paper and it gave me hope that one day, I’d be able to leave. That if the person who wrote this note could make a difficult decision and come out the other side, then maybe I could too.



It took me another four years after finding the note to successfully leave him. It was a complicated, rocky road and an absolute rollercoaster of emotions, but I got there. Every now and then I would remember the note and I always planned that, once I was out, and it felt like the right time, I would email you in the hopes that the person who wrote it still checks your page and would know how appreciated their words were.



It is now 3 years to the day that I ended things with him. Building up the courage to have that conversation and stick to my decision despite the manipulation tactics was by far the most difficult thing I have ever done, and the aftermath was mentally exhausting and testing to say the least, but here I am, happy in my life and in myself.



There are certain people I message every year when this day comes around to thank them again for their help and support during that time, and this year I wanted to extend that thanks to whoever took the time to write that note. They gave me hope at a time when I needed it and I want them to know how much it meant to me then, and still means to me now. I hope they’re still happy wherever they are, and I hope that anyone with a difficult decision in front of them might read this and see it as a sign of hope too.



And to you, Frank, thank you for creating this project, for creating a world and community built on empathy and understanding, for creating a space where people can come to in the midst of chaos or loneliness and feel human connection. I’ll be forever grateful for it.



Annie x