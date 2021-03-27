—on back—

I quit my job as a therapist to fall in love with one of my clients. A code I never imagined breaking. He is the great love of my life.





Hi Frank!



Four years ago I was lost. I was a teenager, I was scared of the world ahead of me, and I felt burdensome to everyone I came across. It was all so exhausting…I wanted to fall asleep and stay asleep. I was still breathing out of stubbornness against myself (I knew everyone was worth something), but it still felt like a losing battle. I came across this beautiful journal in the giftshop of the Museum of London and I couldn’t leave it. The woman on the cover seemed to be smiling at me with calm eyes, a reasuring glance that told me to hang on. On bad mental health days, I write reasons to stay around.

This is one of the first pages I wrote four years ago.



I held on, and I’m still holding on. This morning I woke up next to my amazing husband and we opened up Sunday Secrets (as we do every Sunday). We both paused and stared for a moment as we saw my secret that I had sent about my journal paired with an outpouring of people who connected with it. I’ve read every addition to the list and have been adding them to my list all morning. What’s in this journal has been my light in some dark spots, and I’ve spent the morning in between tears seeing how much it is helping other people too.



Guys…thank you so much…I love you

You are my reason today 💙