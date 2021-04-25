Sunday Secrets

Hi Frank,

Two interesting things happened on your blog this morning:

1. You posted my secret, and not once but twice! (Front and back – it’s the yellow one written on the USPS form.)2. You posted between my secret’s appearances about penpals.

I don’t know if you know Maria Writer or if you just happened to post it, but if she’d like to be my penpal, I’d be utterly thrilled to add her to my list of friends.

I know you get a lot of correspondence, so I’m writing to her right now!

I’ve been reading PostSecret every Sunday for MANY years. Thank you so much for being OUR penpal, in an odd way.