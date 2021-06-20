Sunday Secrets

[Inside]

I’ve been reading PostSecret for 15 years- since I was 15. You’ve been with me for half my life, but I never had a secret I felt I should share with you.

My secret, the secret I was keeping from even myself: What he did to me that night was actual torture.

Here’s the only thing that won’t go in the fire or to the thrift store. I’m not superstitious, but it feels like a horcrux, and shouldn’t be picked up by some unsuspecting person.

My load is so much lighter tonight, and I hope you have ways of finding that lightness too.

Hi Frank!



You visited my school a couple years ago. You shared a message someone sent a gal who was contemplating suicide on the short-lived PostSecret app.



It was me.



Thank you for sharing that. I have a Masters of Social Work now and my brother died of suicide the year before you visited. I was actually suicidal at the time, in part, due to not being able to help him. Knowing I had helped someone through suicidality helped me recover.



If we hadn’t snuck in and I didn’t have crippling social social anxiety, I would have spoken-up.

Thank you for Postsecret. I can’t tell you how often it has helped me.