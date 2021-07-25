PostSecret on Social

I used to get them to drop me down the road and then wait til they drove away to walk to my house. 30 years later, a different “home” now, I still can’t let anyone visit.

My go to was, “There isn’t anything to do at my house”

Nope, I invited friends over all the time because it wasn’t until I was an adult that I realized how dysfunctional things were.

Oh yeah… I expertly hid the truth of my home life from every single friend and adult until I was a junior in high school and confided in one lone friend. But I absolutely love that when I had my own child, my house became the home where all the kids hung out, built blanket forts, got fed, spent the night, jumped on the trampoline, swam in the pool, and a few even thought of me as their second mom (those with their own screwed up home lives).

30 yrs later, I still struggle to have people in my home cuz I was never allowed growing up.

I would deliberately invite people over because that was the only thing that made my mother behave like a normal person.

Yes, while married.

I never needed excuses; friends wouldn’t come over after witnessing the parental yelling and the spankings that happened in front of them. No one ever visited more than once; although I was welcomed at their homes.

I remember vividly telling my ex boyfriend lies to keep him away of my parent’s apartment. Years later it came up that his folks were as f*cked as mine. Sometimes, your struggle is somebody else’s struggle as well.

No, I remember my family forcing me to invite a friend over and then acting like we were a happy family.

I’d say I was grounded.

My mom and dad openly shared another partner so… yeah…

That’s why I was the quiet kid. I stayed to myself so I wouldn’t have to get close to anyone and then explain anything. It was rough.

I remember going to a friend’s house and being so confused that they actually seemed to like each other, nobody was yelling and the kids actually were able to have conversations with their parents without being screamed at. It really freaked me out.

I remember coming up with excuses to decline their invitation for us to go to their house because their family is so fucked up.

I just told people they couldn’t come over because my family was too fucked up…



I was lucky and had the family that had all the kids over who had fucked up families