Classic Secrets

You posted my secret.

It’s an old one. I wrote it 13 years ago, when I fell in love with another man before breaking up with my boyfriend.

I’ve been through a lot of breakups since, even a divorce. But I am pleased to say I married the love of my life last week, and that we have no secrets at all. And he’s a mailman, so he’s the special kind of wonderful, holding everyone’s secrets close to his heart.

You posted my secret. It’s not true anymore.

Dear Frank,

This secret changed my life. It makes me realize the people in my life that are so valuable. Whomever shared this secret so long ago, thank you for reminding me to enjoy the moments. The past few year have been hard. Thank you Frank for making a platform that could remind us how together we are even if we seem apart or alone. Something brings me here every week. It’s the people and realizing I’m not alone.