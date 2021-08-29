Sunday Secrets

Hi, Frank!

I saw the secret about, “Things they don’t tell you about grief…years later, you’re still gonna get their mail.”

My secret, and something that helps me with grief, is that I like to think of my deceased loved one’s mail as a “Hello!” from them. Many years went by where I received no mail at all in my loved one’s name. Now, whenever I really miss that person or am struggling and ask for a sign that they’re still with me, mail for them shows up within days of me asking. I hope the person who wrote that secret feels like their loved one is saying hello, too. ♥