Sunday Secrets

This week facebook removed this secret.

This month Instagram removed this postcard.

And recently I received the following message.

Have you had similar experiences on facebook? There are over 2 million PostSecret fans on twitter, instagram, and facebook. Maybe it’s time for PostSecret to find a new chat platform that provides more safety and allows for more bravery. WordPress is designing a prototype forum we can experiment with and we are also exploring possibilities on discord. I am excited to share more news with you soon. I hope you will continue to support PostSecret.