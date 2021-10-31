Special Announcement

Big News: I started a Patreon Page for PostSecret.

Because of the Pandemic, I’ve been supporting PostSecret from my personal funds because book sales and speaking events are down. I’ve been happy to do this, but today PostSecret is at a crossroads and needs your help.

If enough people join on Patreon, we will be able to keep PostSecret alive and financially self-sufficient. We can also keep it ad-free and create more features like a video archive, Wednesday Secrets, and a PostSecret discord text & chat server.

Membership will also support the PostSecret nonprofit partners like IMAlive and Active Minds.



So here’s my ask. Please visit – https://www.patreon.com/PostSecret – now to learn more about the exclusive benefits and different levels of membership.



Lastly, if after visiting the Patreon PostSecret page you decide not to join us, that’s cool too. Nothing about the Sunday Secrets will change. You, and your secrets, will always be the most important part of the project.



With your help, we can go another 17 years!



With Appreciation,

-Frank