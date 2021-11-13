PostSecret Love Story

Hi Frank,

I just wanted to share a love story that happened because of PostSecret.

In October of 2010, I was 21 years old, living in Nashville, TN. I decided to go to a birthday party at the last minute. I needed a gift so I went to Borders nearby and thought I’d pick up a PostSecret book. I scrolled through the book in the store and noticed someone had written a secret on a piece of paper and put it in the book! I tweeted a picture of it and you retweeted it.

Because of that retweet, a 16 year old boy named Logan from a small town in Virginia, started following me on Twitter. On November 3rd, I sent a direct message to him, letting him know I was here if he ever wanted to talk since I could relate to some of his tweets. Logan and I developed a sibling type of relationship. We started following each other on social media and would Skype and talk on the phone occasionally.

Logan’s best friend is named Thomas. Thomas would occasionally be on those Skype calls and he and I started following each other on social media. I always viewed Thomas as my “brother’s best friend.”

In 2013, Thomas and Logan were going to a music festival near Nashville and decided to visit me. We all hung out for the day and I showed them around Nashville! They fell in love with it! I was 24 and they were 19. Later that summer, I moved to Birmingham, Alabama.

In 2015, Thomas and Logan moved to Nashville so Thomas could go to a college in town. In early 2016, I visited Nashville from Birmingham and the three of got drinks together.

In July of 2016, Pokémon Go was a thing. I was visiting Nashville again and, since Logan was a huge Pokémon fan, asked if he wanted to meet up and play. I said “bring Thomas if you want.” I got in the car next to Thomas on this day and felt my stomach do flip flops and got the impulse to hold his hand (I didn’t, obviously!). This was the third time we had met in person! At this point, Thomas had just turned 22 and I was about to turn 27. We went on our first date a few days later, I moved back home to Nashville a few months later, and this year, on November 4th, 2020 we got married, 10 years and 1 day after I first messaged his friend on Twitter.

In 2010, if that person hadn’t put that secret inside of the book I happened to pick up, in the bookstore I happened to go to, as a gift for a party I almost didn’t attend, and if Frank hadn’t seen my tweet and retweeted it, if his friend never saw it and followed me, if I never messaged him, I never would have met the love of my life.

Thank you!

(Photo by Abi Lewis photography)