Sunday Secrets

First, just thank you!

This PostSecret Patreon Campaign has been so much more than I imagined it could be.

So many of you have become members and shared some wonderful messages. I feel re-energized and handfuls of secrets arrived over the past week.

If you are a new Patreon, I feel like you are now on the PostSecret Board of Directors and if you have any feedback or questions, I will be on Discord tonight at 9PM (Pacific). (I’ll be giving away another PostSecret book and shirt.)

Multiple people asked me two questions this week. The first was, “What is Patreon?”

Patreon is a way that supporters can connect and support their favorite creators and communities. I found out about it through my creator friend Brandon who I support on the Strangers Project Patreon Page. Before Patreon, creators had to rely on advertisers or other less organic support.

The second question was, “Is there another way I can help?”

Sure, there is a one time donation option. Or you can donate directly to one of the of the PostSecret non-profit partners like Active Minds or IMAlive. Lastly, and most importantly, if you have 40 cents, you can mail a secret on a postcard.

Thanks again for making me feel appreciated, I appreciate each of you.