Holiday Story

—post on PostSecret Facebook page—

Hey PostSecret,

I just read the response the woman wrote about not being able to get the “special present” for her son. I know I can’t do this for every child out there, but if you’d tell her that there’s someone out there willing to try and buy their son that gift, then I’d appreciate it very much. I’d have to know what the gift is I’m a college student with a limited budget, but I don’t want her to feel like a failure for having an injury. It would be a lovely Christmas present for me if I were able to put a smile on the faces of two strangers on Christmas morning.

-Thanks,

Hi Amber,

If you set up a PayPal account, I’ll contribute to it, and invite others to also.

thanks,

-Frank

Frank,

First off let me tell you how thankful I am to you and your wonderful offer. I was not in any way expecting any sort of help. I just wanted to let this person know that they’re not alone. I did set up a PayPal account under this email address.

Gratefully yours,

-Amber

Hi Amber,

Thanks for providing us with a way to help you give your son the Christmas all children deserve. I just made a contribution for you and expect that you might get a few more from other PostSecret visitors.

Happy Holidays,

-Frank

Hey Molly,

Check the website again. You can help,

-Frank

Dear PostSecret,

I made a donation and I was surprised at how good it felt. You don’t have to be a millionaire to feel the joy of being generous.

-Molly