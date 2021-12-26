Holiday Secrets

[Friendly reminder: PostSecret only has two rules; no glitter, no blood, thanks.]

Through Patreon, the Postsecret Community was there to financially support IMAlive recently. Below, is a message from Reese Butler – the founder of IMAlive – to us.

Dear Frank-

This was the critical month. We had planned to permanently close IMAlive. Meaning the board decided If no funding could be found or established there was no choice but to give the program away or shut it down. The support from you and the PostSecret Patreons proved to the board that support was there.

Merry Christmas to you, Jan, and Hailey, and the whole PostSecret Community.

