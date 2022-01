—email—

Frank,

Two weeks ago I was placed in a psych ward for attempting to take my own life. I was sitting alone until another boy came up to me and simply said, “You’re not the most fucked up person anymore”. Everyone was just like me, dealing with some kind of issue. For the first time in my life I didn’t feel like I was the only one dealing with these things. I felt normal.

Thanks for the secret

-Jackelyn