[I’m kind of a postal bar-code freak. This is a very rare example of the postal sticker on both sides of the postcard. And if you notice, on one side the ink was nearly out. But the most rare bar-code stickers are yellow, or half-sized, those are the real unicorns that most people have never seen.]



Thank you to all the PostSecret Patreons who helped keep PostSecret alive and ad-free during the pandemic. Here is the PostSecret Patreon Newsletter going out this week.

~~~

Thanks for being a PostSecret Patreon!

Here are five answers to your questions:

1. Are there PostSecret Interns that help you in Laguna Niguel?

Yes, interns have been a big part of PostSecret; helping with the books, Sunday Secrets, and art exhibits. There are openings for new interns now for scanning secrets at the Museum of Us and researching secrets and stories for a PostSecret television pilot.

2. Do you have any stories from people who decided not to mail you their secret?

Yes, I received an email from a woman who wrote, “I wrote down six secrets on postcards that I was going to send to you, Frank, but instead I left them on the pillow of my boyfriend as he was sleeping and went to work. Later that day he arrived at my work and asked me to marry him – I said ‘Yes’.”

3. Are you selling the sweatshirts like pictured below on a website anywhere? I checked Amazon but thought it might just be available on Patreon. I have loved PostSecret for many years and would love to show my support with clothing!!

Thanks Sam, an intern designed that PostSecret shirt years ago and I love it too. That image is actually a secret printed on the *inside* of the shirt. Those T-shirts are not for sale anywhere. They are given away randomly to PostSecret Patreons.

4. Frank, where can I mail my secrets?

PostSecret

28241 Crown Valley Pkwy #F224

Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

5. Do you keep all the secrets? Where do they go?

Yes, I keep all the secrets, unless they violate the one rule of PostSecret [no glitter, no blood]. Nearly all of them are at the Museum of Man in San Diego.

Thank you for being a member of the PostSecret Community!

-Frank

PS Free your secrets and become who you are.