Sunday Secrets [on back] “I’m worried no one will ever love me because of my credit card debt.” I wrote this secret last summer.My husband has Alzheimer’s, which was an acute nightmare through the early stages of the pandemic, and now is just a continual nightmare. I have no family around, no regular supportive care. My dog was the only thing getting me through the early pandemic and caring for my husband all alone. I got my dog right after my mother died, to help me cope with that loss. I took care of my mother, too, for a long time while she slowly wasted away from cancer. Like all dogs, mine took each day as it came, which was a powerful grounding force throughout the early pandemic when I had to be constantly vigilant so my husband didn’t wander away during lockdown, or forget to wear a mask and decide to go to the store, or fall down because he just had to do something for some reason and have to go to an overcrowded hospital. My dog was an immense force of calm and of love. He kept both of us going. My vet missed that he had cancer. I had to take him to another vet to see what was wrong, because I knew something was very wrong, and had to put him down the same day, which was also the first day I spent with friends since the pandemic started. My first day of feeling a little normal. My vet had the temerity to send me a sympathy card, which is what my “postcard” is made from. The unintentional sentiment was not lost on me. I finally sent it in to you because so little has really changed for me since I wrote it. Last week was the anniversary of my mother’s death. In another couple of months, it will be the anniversary of my dog’s death. And today, as yesterday and for an unknown time in the future, will be a new anniversary for my husband of something he forgets, or him getting angry at me for no reason, or me remembering how things once were and nobody listened to me when I said something was wrong. I wouldn’t wish this disease on someone I hated, nor on my husband from whom I wanted a divorce… until I was certain something was wrong, and then I knew I had to take care of him, and then covid came.I don’t even know how to feel any more. All I know is I can’t take up my dog’s food and water bowls. Walking to the mailbox to mail that secret last week was the most impactful thing I feel like I’ve done FOR ME in years. I wept for the first time since my dog died when I read it on your site. Thank you. I’ve read PostSecret for so many years. And now it’s the first time I’ve felt heard in a long time. Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)