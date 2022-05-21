Thanks Patreons

PostSecret Patreons keep PostSecret ad-free and online. Below is a message that was sent out to Patreons earlier this month. To learn how you can join and support PostSecret, click here.

~~~

Hi PostSecret Patreons!



I’m excited to announce another give-away for PostSecret supporters like you. Read on to see how you can win a limited edition signed and framed book galley. Your ongoing Patreon subscription keeps PostSecret ad-free and growing.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and I will be making a donation to Active Minds and IMAlive. For Patreons who would like to join me, I will match your donation dollar for dollar up to $1,000.

There is a PostSecret television show in the works that I will share more about in the future. For now, the creative team is looking for people who would like to share what happened to them after they mailed their secret. If you’d like to share your PostSecret story, you can email me here, frank@postsecret.com

You can also email me if you are a Patreon and would like to intern in Laguna Niguel, California. Typically, we meet Saturdays for two hours and select postcards from the archive. Attached is a photo of us from last week. There is also an internship opportunity in San Diego at the Museum of Us PostSecret exhibit.

In May and June I will be sending out 20 free framed and signed PostSecret book galleys to random Patreons. What’s a book galley? It’s a proof page the publisher sends an author to get final approval before any book goes to print. Good Luck!

Next week I will be traveling to Missouri to speak at the Global Leaders Program. This event is open to the public, but seating is limited.

Big thanks to all our Patreons including our most recent and earliest supporters.

Michelle, Ivy, Elena, Kathryn, Kat, Brad, Alyssa, Sara, Lindsay, Eva Jordan, Marissa, Andrea, Crystal, Sasa, Bernd, Lenny, Rowena, Alice, Devon, Summer



I just enabled the annual membership option for new PostSecret Patreons. If you activate that option today you can save 10% and further help PostSecret. Thanks again.