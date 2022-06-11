Sunday Secrets Having my teeth checked and poked at the dentist really turns me on like you wouldn’t believe… While others fear dentists appointments, I eagerly wait for mine. [written on back] I wish I’d gotten to go to The Harry Potter theme park before Rowling went full terf. Being trans, I can’t justify it now. I feel like i’ve been robbed. [written on back] Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)