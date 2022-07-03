Sunday Secrets

“I saw the secret about the woman who gave her son up when she was 19. He is 28 now and she said she wished she could tell him how much she loves him. I gave my son up when I was 23. He is 28 now, and has been in our lives for 5 years now. He got married over the weekend, and I was first parent he walked down the aisle. Sending a big hug to this woman. He knows she loves him.”

The top left: Hindi, translates to “I used to love getting wet in the rain with you.” (Tumhare saath baarish mei bheegna accha lagata tha)

Bottom left, in Russian: “I don’t believe in anarchy anymore now that I know what it’s like.”

Upper right. “Please don’t let me forget everything.”

And the Morse Code is: “SOS I NEED YOU”