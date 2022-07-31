Sunday Secrets –facebook comment–Your life insurance money won’t make your kids and partner happy. It will devastate them and change their lives forever. They would give up all the money in the world to have you here. Truth. -Danielle–facebook comment–Regarding the Mega Millions jackpot: every single time I buy a lottery ticket, I think of the secret that read: I don’t play to win the jackpot. I play just so I can win enough to pay off my student loans. Every. Single. Time. -Sara–facebook comment–The fact someone is willing to do this for their loved ones means they deserve to live. We need more selfless people in this world, not less. -Julie–facebook comment–I lost my father 2 months ago after a long illness. I am $200K in student debt from law school. I don’t care how much your family would inherit – they would rather have you. I miss my dad with my whole heart and I would pay twice as much in loans to have him back. -Anna–facebook comment–Dearest Stranger. I have been in your place after my husband died. My son-in-law has brain cancer and they are drowning in debt. My grands are 8 and 11. If I were gone they would have my house and in this market could easily get a half a million. But when I see my grands and they hug me and tell me they love me… I know we’ll all figure it out together. Stay strong and know that you are worth more to those that love you. -Terri[2,000 more comments on the PostSecret facebook page][There is always hope and help. Active Minds // IMAlive] Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)