Sunday Secrets

The real reason I don’t like sex is because no one can make me feel better than my vibrators. [on back]
Well I mean, I don’t even need to see the rest of the card to know they were talking about Blue Bell Ice Cream

I wonder if that is how It was supposed to come? They wanted to keep it a secret maybe

The best ice cream I’ve ever had came from Murphy’s in Ireland

Frank-
This was my secret from 2015 that you posted. It helped me to finally let go of him. Six years later, I saw him again at one of these shows. And we fell in love again, beyond just that night. Now one year later, we have a nice little life and a house and we are happy. We still go to the shows. We will for as long as we can.
Thanks, Frank.

