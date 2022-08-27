Sunday Secrets The real reason I don’t like sex is because no one can make me feel better than my vibrators. [on back] Well I mean, I don’t even need to see the rest of the card to know they were talking about Blue Bell Ice CreamI wonder if that is how It was supposed to come? They wanted to keep it a secret maybeThe best ice cream I’ve ever had came from Murphy’s in IrelandJoin the conversation on the PostSecret Facebook Page. Frank-This was my secret from 2015 that you posted. It helped me to finally let go of him. Six years later, I saw him again at one of these shows. And we fell in love again, beyond just that night. Now one year later, we have a nice little life and a house and we are happy. We still go to the shows. We will for as long as we can.Thanks, Frank. Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)