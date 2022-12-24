PostSecret Holiday Story

—post on PostSecret Facebook page—
Dear PostSecret,
To the person who feels horrible for telling their child there is no Santa. My son just wrote Santa last night asking for that special present. And I didn’t have the heart to tell him that “Santa’s” back injury has kept her from waiting tables these past two weeks, and with no child support check these past 7 months, all the other bills are adding up too. And the local charity is saying the application deadline is past, and they can’t guarantee anything specific. My secret: I wish Santa Claus was real, so on Christmas, no child would have to go without, and no parent would have to feel like they failed their child.
-Amber
—post on PostSecret Facebook page—
Hey PostSecret,
I just read the response the woman wrote about not being able to get the “special present” for her son. I know I can’t do this for every child out there, but if you’d tell her that there’s someone out there willing to try and buy their son that gift, then I’d appreciate it very much. I’d have to know what the gift is I’m a college student with a limited budget, but I don’t want her to feel like a failure for having an injury. It would be a lovely Christmas present for me if I were able to put a smile on the faces of two strangers on Christmas morning.
-Thanks,
Molly
—post on PostSecret Facebook page—
Hi Amber,
If you set up a PayPal account, I’ll contribute to it, and invite others to also.
thanks,
-Frank
—post on PostSecret Facebook page—
Frank,
First off let me tell you how thankful I am to you and your wonderful offer. I was not in any way expecting any sort of help. I just wanted to let this person know that they’re not alone. I did set up a PayPal account under this email address.
Gratefully yours,
-Amber
—post on PostSecret Facebook page—
Hi Amber,
Thanks for providing us with a way to help you give your son the Christmas all children deserve. I just made a contribution for you and expect that you might get a few more from other PostSecret visitors.
Happy Holidays,
-Frank
—post on PostSecret Facebook page—
Hey Molly,
Check the website again. You can help,
-Frank
—post on PostSecret Facebook page—
Dear PostSecret,
I made a donation and I was surprised at how good it felt. You don’t have to be a millionaire to feel the joy of being generous.
-Molly
—post on PostSecret Facebook page—
Frank,
Santa Claus is real and alive and well. He lives in you and others like you all over the world. I’m overwhelmed by the love and generosity strangers have shown my family today. I never would have imagined it would get as large a response in such little time as it has. Not only will I be able to afford the present he asked for, but clothes and other necessities I’ve been putting off. I’ve got what I need, so please remove my PayPal account from PostSecret and I urge anyone who wants to help someone in need to get in touch with their local charities. Thank you for making my wish come true,
-Amber
[from a series of social media posts, later presented in ‘PostSecret The Show’.]