Sunday Secrets

This is just a hat. The rabbit you want is inside it. All you have to do is pull it out.

[written on back of postcard]

Dear Frank,

During the Pandemic Shutdown, my online baby registry was paid for by a community of PostSecret online heroes, I felt humbled and my faith in humanity had been restored.

Since our son, Ronan was born earlier this year, he has been an incredible addition to our family. I would describe his personality (which he surprisingly already displays!), as “happy to be a part of.” He is constantly smiling and laughing. His favorite comedian is his dad, who makes him break a toothless grin just even entering the room. His second favorite comedian is his older sister, Maggie. Her goal most days is to get him to belly laugh.

I’m so grateful for all who helped me during my pregnancy. I experienced fear unlike I’d ever felt during those days. The world felt like it was crumbling before my very eyes.

The community members of PostSecret reminded me that I’m never alone. That love can conquer even the darkest moments.

Attached is a photo of our happy little family. He has brought a light to our world and I can feel in my soul that his joyous personality will extend beyond our little family.

Sincerely,

The V Family