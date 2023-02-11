Valentine’s Day Secrets



—Email—

Dear Frank,

Attached is a text message I sent to my husband tonight. This is something I’ve never told anyone, and though it might seem silly, I am feeling so relieved as if the elephant that was stomping on my chest with this memory is a little bit lighter. The first line is in Spanish and translates to: I always hated that damned school.



Siempre odie la maldita escuela… Every Valentine’s Day in Elementary school, we had a class party and handed out Valentine’s cards and goodies. If you brought something to hand out, you HAD to bring one for everyone. Each year it was the same… I always got the ugly cards with mean messages or disgusting animals that “resembled” who I was. In the fourth grade, I was nine years old, and still loved Timon & Pumba, these were the cartoons I really liked at the time. So I begged my mom to buy me the cards, it was about $3 for a pack of 24 at Carl’s pharmacy. It was just the cards, no treat, or stickers. So when I brought the cards in and was handing them out, I was made fun of because they were stupid and I’d only given them a piece of paper. When I returned to my desk, and eagerly looked through my little bag, I saw hurtful cards. One will always stick out; The girls who thought they were all that, had all chosen to give me cards that had pigs on them, because that’s what I reminded them of. I can’t tell you how much it broke my heart, and it still does to this day. ( I have tears in my eyes writing this). From then on I decided to never hand anything out, and said that I’d forever hate Valentine’s Day. When this day rolls around, it feels like I live in that moment once again. And then I see how sweet and loving and kind my girls are, and my heart melts. I love how excited they get to decorate their Valentine’s mailbox and getting to choose their cards and treats; They do it so careful and are thoughtful. So maybe when I make my Valentine’s for them, I am also trying to heal that very tiny bit of myself.

When I was 21 (late 1970s), I was in a bar in Detroit a week or so before Valentine’s Day. I struck up a conversation with a nice young lady. We both said we were unattached at that time, so we didn’t anticipate getting any Valentines. We exchanged addresses and promised to send each other a Valentine. And we both did it.

—Email—

Dear Frank,



What an incredible outpouring of love and kindness! I’ve been bawling my eyes out since receiving your email and reading the all the comments from my post. There are so many gentle and beautiful souls, and I’ve loved reading their memories and stories they’ve shared.

I can only imagine the amount of mail and messages you receive daily, and I truly appreciate you taking the time to reply to me.

There is a long journey of healing ahead of me, and though some are small steps, I believe they do make a difference.