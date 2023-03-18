PostSecret Proposal

—email—
Subject: **proposal** secret
Hi Frank,
Three years ago I met the most amazing, sweet, generous and kind souled girl. She is actual sunshine.
She had sent you a secret a couple years earlier about how she was worried that real love wouldn’t stack up.
She makes sure that every week, without fail, we sit down together – or even over the phone, to read PostSecret together.
Could you please post my secret?
—email—
Thanks for including us in your surprise proposal Dave. I hope we can create a memorable story for you.
I’ll post your “Can’t wait to ask” secret as the very last one on Valentine’s Day.
Good Luck!
-Frank
—email—
Hey Frank!
She didn’t hesitate at all!! It was a big yes!!!!!
—email—
Brilliant story Dave, well done!
I think that video will be an heirloom passed down for generations.
I don’t plan on hearing from you ever again because you appear to have found the person you can share all of your secrets with.
Cheers!
-Frank