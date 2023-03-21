Gifts & Thanks



Today is my birthday, but I want to tell you about all these gifts I’m sending out tomorrow.

Next year PostSecret will be 20 years old, and for all that time the Blog, which has had over 800,000,000 views, has been advertisement-free.

From the start, I wanted PostSecret to have a higher purpose than just a monetized website. The PostSecret Patreons made that possible.

If you want to help us keep PostSecret ad-free for the next 20 years, join us here >> PostSecret Patreon

Discover the other benefits of becoming a Patreon like the exclusive PostSecret Discord Channel, Free passes to live events, and free entry to the ‘Museum of Us’ PostSecret exhibition.

Today, I feel grateful to everyone who made this possible. Thanks for your secrets and support!

And I hope the handful of random Patreons like their books and shirts.

Cheers!

-Frank