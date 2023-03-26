The Secrets We Wear

Last week was my birthday, and one of the fun things I did was mail out 20 PostSecret shirts to randomly selected PostSecet Patreons.

This reminded me of all the shirts and other clothes; from bras to flip flops, that have been mailed to PostSecret with secrets.

On the back of this postcard the sender wrote:

“I married someone I don’t love because I wanted to wear the dress.”

And here are secrets about a skirt, shirts, and PJs.

Years ago, my friend and I each had a secret that we wore.

In high school, I made a thumb cast out of plaster gauze in art class to avoid a math test the next day. And my friend had an Izod alligator patch that he would surreptitiously stick to his off-brand shirts to appear more fashionable. (Although to those of us who knew his secret, it always looked like the alligator had wondered from where it ought to have been.)

Do you have any secrets about something you wore years ago, or last week? Can clothes carry a cherished memory? Can you smell a garment to remember a feeling or a person? Share your story in the comments.

Here is another story shared with me from someone struggling with what to conceal and what to reveal.

“My boyfriend and I knew we had to do something important or else our relationship would fall apart. So we took markers and wrote our deepest secrets on each other’s backs. I never read his and he never read mine, but the perilousness of such close contact between us and our demons was what we needed to save our relationship.”

Three related confessions about sacred clothing.

Are masks, badges, or purses clothing? We wear them, so here are more. . .

“I wear my doctor badge in public in an effort to keep white people from fearing me.”

“I secretly sewed little love messages in the pockets of my boys pants before they went to live with their father.”

“Sometimes… when I’m driving home from work I switch the ring I wear on my right ring finger to my left ring finger and imagine what it would be like to have someone waiting for me at home.”

To the random Patreons receiving packages this week. Your shirts carry a secret. In addition to the silk-screen message on the back for others to see, there is a message inside, just for you.

Lastly, a script excerpt from the PostSecret Play, based on a story shared at the microphone from a PostSecret event.

Tina: Hello Frank? Hi. I’m Tina.

I sent in a secret about having an eating disorder, maybe a year ago?

But you never posted it.

And I didn’t know what to do.

So I decided to do something on my own.

I hand-lettered this shirt I’m wearing right now. See?

In case you can’t see it, it says: “Twenty percent will die from anorexia.”

And on the back says:

“I refuse to become a statistic.”

I decided I needed to wear this shirt to school to “out” myself.

But Monday morning, after I put it on, my knees started shaking.

I couldn’t do it.

I was absolutely terrified imagining what my classmates would think. And I was worried about how my professors would react.

But I did it anyway.

Somehow I found the strength to keep the shirt on.

And I made myself march straight into class,

exposing my secret.



And I was shocked my what happened next.



My friends supported me.

And my professor supported me.

And so many people told me I was brave to do it,

and they asked me to make shirts for them so they could wear them too.

And so now I make these shirts for people



And I wanted you to have one.