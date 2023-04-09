Brittany’s Story



Dear Frank,

The opportunity to share something so challenging in front of everyone at the live event was more intense than I ever could imagine.

Growing up I was never shown what love was. I had a father who was addicted to drugs who left when I was two. My mom chose men poorly and couldn’t model what love was supposed to be.

When I was 14 years old I was raped for the first time. I survived.

When I was 22 I married someone I thought I knew, he got upset with me, pinned me to a wall with his hands gripped tightly around my throat.

I couldn’t breathe.

When he let go I could do nothing but run. I ran passed my mother who was in the next room. With bare feet I ran outside until I dropped to my knees and screamed. I didn’t know if I could survive.

At that time, the PostSecret books showed me I wasn’t alone. I was able to share anonymously on the PostSecret app. When I began to heal I let others know it gets better too. I survived.

When I was 30 years old I was going to ‘Go Wild’ and was given a blank postcard and my story came full circle, the PostSecret community helped give me get my life back.

Frank standing at that microphone after 8 years of bottling those feelings in, holding onto those secrets. When I handed you my secret. I breathed again.