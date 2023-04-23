Classic Secrets

~~~



Dear Frank,

Thank you for the work you do. I’m sure it has saved countless lives.

Tonight I wrote my suicide note, made a plan and tied the noose. I will now be praying that I won’t use them. Every minute will be a victory. But, I’m terrified I’ll lose.

I’m a 911 dispatcher and have been for 13 years. I’ve talked to more people in crisis than I count. I wish I could help myself the same way I helped some of those people that I’ve never met.

~~~



Thanks for your soulful message, and for your good work.

You are not alone in the pain you suffer, just like you are there for all the people who have found the courage to reach you on 911, people are they for you too.

The thing about taking your life is you always can. That door will never close. Just like your noose, it will always be there for you to consider, tomorrow.

And for today, there is always a new bit of hope or help you can search for, and find.

Many of us are just walking through life like that, one step, every day.

You are not alone.

-Frank

PS You know these resources. They are here for you too.

Suicide Prevention Lifeline

CDC Suicide Prevention Resources

Active Minds

~~~



Frank,

I got my dream job in a new state, I start tomorrow. I look back on my attempt with gratitude towards my mom and doctors that saved my life.

I have new hope for myself. For the first time in a long time.

Thank you for all you do.

~~~



Thanks for sharing your full hopeful story with me.

From my perspective, your time of greatest struggle was like a painful snapshot. But with time, it became just a scene from an inspiring movie.

I believe yours can be a helpful story for others too!

Be well,

-Frank

~~~