Sunday Secrets

“I want my biological mother to know that she made a good choice for me. I’m very happy.” [on back]

Some people send their secrets on objects, not on postcards. At the Post Office, this is called “naked mail”. People have mailed me secrets written on a mask, a bra, an x-ray, a sonogram, a Rubik’s Cube (with one secret on each side. I had to solve the cube to read all six secrets), on a video cassette, an x-ray, an airsickness bag, an oil painting, a naked Polaroid picture, a dollar bill, a picture frame, a pill box, an uncooked Idaho potato – with five stamps and my home address on it!

At the ‘Museum of Us‘ dozens of these mailed objects with secrets will be on display soon. As always, PostSecret Patrons have free access to the museum, plus some surprises.