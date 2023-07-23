Sunday Secrets

[email]

Hi Frank-

I finally bought a copy of the PostSecret book with my postcard. When it arrived earlier tonight I curled up in bed and poured over each page. When I came to my page I was overcome with gratitude for the PostSecret project and hope knowing others out there, possibly hundreds, have seen my secret and could relate. We are not broken because we are sick. We should not suffer alone. When you feel like you’ve lost your mind know how brave it is to tell someone and that there are people out there professional or not who will listen. So I wanted to thank you.

[email]

Wow, thanks for your courageous message, and secret!

Your story is really inspiring. I love secrets like that. They remind me of how I felt in high school.

Be well,

-Frank