Classic Secrets

Hi Frank,



I have now been sober for eight years. PostSecret has been a part of my sobriety journey truly from the beginning. On my first sober birthday I stayed home and did nothing. I didn’t like it at all, so on my second sober birthday I wanted to do something spectacular to celebrate. At the time my husband and I were not married, so my then boyfriend and I traveled to San Francisco to see a live PostSecret event at the beautiful Herbst theater.

We bought the extra tickets to meet you prior to the show for a book signing and just as we were leaving I noticed the table where we could write out a secret, one of which would be chosen to be read by you live as part of the event. I hastily grabbed a handful of colored markers and wrote the following message:

“My past secrets are now my greatest truths. Two years sober today”.

Toward the end of the show you read that secret out loud and told the audience that “this person is with us here tonight”. There was an eruption of applause and even now as I remember it there are tears streaming down my face. I wanted to jump up and wave and thank everyone for their support, but I was also really enjoying having my own little secret surprise party. Then, as now, I have no regrets that I chose to keep my identity secret that night.



One year later I wrote you an email telling you that I didn’t think anything would ever top that night, but on my third sober birthday my boyfriend found a way. We spent the weekend at a meditation retreat that has become a huge part of my recovery. On that weekend, just as we were leaving he suggested one more walk. We got to a beautiful lookout and in this perfect setting he got down on one knee and proposed.



We were married one day before my fifth sober birthday. Around that time I sent in another secret. In the flurry of the wedding I had forgotten I sent that one but when you posted it, I immediately recognized the picture of the two horses because it was taken on our property and we used that photo for our wedding itinerary.

These days my life is more amazing than I ever could have imagined and somehow PostSecret has been a thread that has been woven into the fabric of all of it. I still read the secrets every Sunday as I have for more than ten years now. I can’t thank you enough for reminding me of how far I have come, however I know I did not do it alone and I am grateful for that reminder, too.

The PostSecret community has been an amazing resource and source of strength for me over the years as I know it has for many of my fellow travelers.