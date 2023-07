The “White Lie” Exhibition in the PostSecret Digital Museum of Secrets is opening today. Thank you to Patreon and WordPress. Visit here and be sure to leave your own family story and picture, like Courtney did.

When my brother was little, my parents told him that the cows grazing on the hills had shorter legs on one side of their bodies so they wouldn’t roll down. They were called “Hill Cows”. He believed this until he was 12 or 13.